PD: Newtown Synagogue vandalized, reward offered for information leading to arrest

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown police are looking for the suspect(s) responsible for painting anti-semitic graffiti on the exterior of the Adath Israel Synagogue on Huntington Road.

Police discovered the graffiti on the front and side walls of the Synagogue at around 7:38 Saturday morning.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s), according to police.

First Selectman Dan Rosenthal commented,

“This morning I viewed the hateful desecration of Congregation Adath Israel with sadness. The congregants of Adath Israel have contributed to the fabric of this community immeasurably for over 100 years. Newtown has always been a place where people of all religions are welcome and have worked together hand in hand to build a better community and the hateful actions of an individual or individuals will not change that. I look forward to personally asking the courts to offer no leniency when the vile individual is apprehended.” Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal

The Public Works Department is cleaning up the graffiti, and there will be an enhanced police presence at the Synagogue for scheduled services.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 270-4255.

