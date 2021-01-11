PD: NY man charged with murder after stabbing brother-in-law in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A New York man has been arrested Monday for allegedly murdering his brother-in-law in Bridgeport last month.

Police say that just before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to an assault near 42 Harral Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man in front of 250 Harral Avenue suffering from stab wounds to his legs, buttocks and groin.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Brandon Goode, of Bridgeport. He was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

On Monday, Jan. 11, U.S. Marshals arrested 22-year-old Jahleel Bailey, of Staten Island, New York after an investigation into the homicide.

According to police, Goode was married to Bailey’s sister, and Bailey is accused of stabbing Goode after a dispute in their home.

Bailey will now be extradited to Connecticut where he will be charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon. He’s being held on $1 million bond.