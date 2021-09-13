PD: pursuit leads to three firearms arrest on Meriden-Wallingford town line

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men were arrested Friday evening near the Meriden/Wallingford town line after a pursuit and are facing firearms charges, Meriden police said.

Police said at around 6 p.m. Friday, officers tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on South Colony Street.

The vehicle failed to stop and sped off, so police stopped their attempt to pursue the vehicle. But as officers traveled south on Old Colony Road, police said pedestrians were pointing toward Walnut Grove Cemetary. Officers noticed a vehicle ahead of them experiencing mechanical issues.

As officers approached the vehicle, it turned into Tracey Gardens apartment complex, where two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran through the parking lot.

One suspect tossed a fanny pack and sweatshirt, which police recovered and found a firearm in each item.

Wallingford police assisted Meriden police in setting a perimeter to pursuit the two suspects.

Police found 23-year-old Devonte Reynolds on Hanover Avenue. Reynolds is facing multiple charges including carrying pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of firearm, and 3rd-degree assault on elderly. Bond is set to $350,000 and is set to appear in court on Monday.

The second suspect, 24-year-old Raekwon Cruz, was apprehended on the Wallingford town line. Cruz is facing multiple charges including reckless driving, interfering with police, weapons in motor vehicle and criminal possession of ammunition. Bond is set to $500,000 and is set to appear in court on Monday.

A third suspect, Jorge Carmona, turning 24 on Sept. 18, never left the vehicle. Carmona had multiple firearms-related warrants out of Berlin and was placed into their custody.