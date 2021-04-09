PD release identity of alleged caregiver wanted in Rocky Hill homicide of 75-year-old man

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police and Rocky Hill Police are searching for a woman wanted for the murder of a Rocky Hill man.

On Thursday, Connecticut State Police announced that 31-year-old Melissa Feliciano is wanted for felony murder, murder, robbery, and larceny in the homicide that happened in Rocky Hill on Monday night.

She is accused of tying up Robert Iacobucci, 75, in his Rocky Hill home on Easter morning and beating him with a broomstick. Court documents say she did it because “she was sick and tired of how Iacobucci treated her” and that “Iacobucci has no family, so she was going to inherit everything he owned.”

Court documents say Feliciano was staying at the Rocky Hill home as a caregiver for Iacobucci, but police have yet to verify that claim.

WEB EXTRA: State Police Sgt. Ralph Soda gives update on Rocky Hill homicide investigation into death of 75-year-old man

Police describe Feliciano as being 5’2″ tall, and weighing about 85 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. They say she is known to frequent the Hartford/Manchester area.

She has a substantial criminal record in Connecticut.

Police have been trying to contact Feliciano all week with no success. They have no vehicle connected to Feliciano.

Right now there is no indication that there are additional suspects in the case beyond Feliciano and two New Britain residents arrested Tuesday. Court documents say the three were at Iacobucci’s home the day of the murder.

It is unknown if she has any weapons in her possession. Police ask that if you know where she is or see her to contact detectives at 860-534-1000. They urge the public not to approach or interact with her; they believe she does know about the warrant.

Two other people, both New Britain residents, have also been arrested and charged with murder and robbery in connection to this incident. They were identified as 42-year-old Franklyn Cruz and 35-year-old Madeline Dickey.