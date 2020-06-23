PD: Sex offender arrested for lewd act on Naugatuck Green

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A registered sex offender was arrested in Naugatuck Friday for allegedly engaging in a lewd act on the Green in full view of the public.

Police say that just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the Naugatuck Green after a concern citizen reported seeing a man engaging in a lewd act while sitting in the Gazebo.

Officers were able to detain the man and identify him as 66-year-old Francis Keen, of Naugatuck, a registered sex offender.

Police also conducted witness interviews on scene and it was reported that Keen was engaging in the lewd act in full view of the public. The nature of the lewd act was not released.

Keen was arrested and charged with risk of injury, breach of peace, and public indecency. He will appear in court next Wednesday.