 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

PD: Sex offender arrested for lewd act on Naugatuck Green

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Francis Keen (Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– A registered sex offender was arrested in Naugatuck Friday for allegedly engaging in a lewd act on the Green in full view of the public.

Police say that just after 4 p.m., officers responded to the Naugatuck Green after a concern citizen reported seeing a man engaging in a lewd act while sitting in the Gazebo.

Officers were able to detain the man and identify him as 66-year-old Francis Keen, of Naugatuck, a registered sex offender.

Police also conducted witness interviews on scene and it was reported that Keen was engaging in the lewd act in full view of the public. The nature of the lewd act was not released.

Keen was arrested and charged with risk of injury, breach of peace, and public indecency. He will appear in court next Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

RWA customers in East Haven are seeing brown water in their sinks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RWA customers in East Haven are seeing brown water in their sinks"

Naugatuck police search for man wanted for attempting to lure child into vehicle

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Naugatuck police search for man wanted for attempting to lure child into vehicle"

Waterbury police chief to host radio town hall on race, role of police today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury police chief to host radio town hall on race, role of police today"

Guilford education officials discuss changing controversial local high school mascot

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Guilford education officials discuss changing controversial local high school mascot"

New Haven Board of Ed. commits to change name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy, replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Board of Ed. commits to change name of Christopher Columbus Family Academy, replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day"

Dump truck rolls over on I-95 in Milford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dump truck rolls over on I-95 in Milford"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss