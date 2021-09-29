SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor woman has been accused of harassing a female on Facebook using a fake account, and it’s not the first time police have caught her targeting the victim.

Police said 61-year-old Stacia Lanway turned herself in Wednesday morning following a December 2020 investigation, in which police said she harassed another femalee on Facebook using a fake account in the victim’s name. With that fake account, police said Lanway posted disparaging and harassing remarks.

Police charged Lanway with second-degree harassment, second-degree violation of conditions of release, and violation of a protective order. Her bond was set to $100,000.

This is the fourth time police arrested Lanway for allegedly harassing the same person.

Lanway is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.