PD: Stamford man charged with sexually assaulting sedated woman at Norwalk Hospital

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stamford man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a sedated woman at Norwalk Hospital last month.

Police say that at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 44-year-old Rodney Daniels, entered the treatment room of a female patient, who was given a sedative by hospital staff for treatment, and sexually assaulted her. He was then found by hospital staff lying next to the victim.

Daniels was also a patient at the hospital because of PCP usage. During the investigation, detectives learned that Daniels has an extensive criminal history and is currently on parole.

Daniels was arrested and charged with sexual assault and providing a false statement. He was held on $1 million bond.