PD: Stratford man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Milford home

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stratford man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Milford on Friday.

Police say that officers responded to a Seaside Avenue home for the report of domestic violence incident. They say an investigation revealed that 36-year-old Adam Litzie pushed a woman into the fridge and cabinets, and pulled her hair. He also is accused of breaking several items around the house and when the victim told Litzie she was going to call the police, he took her cellphone and home phone away so she couldn’t dial 911.

According to police, Litzie then held the victim down by her neck and sexually assaulted her. She was held for several hours until Litzie eventually passed out and she was able to call 911.

Litzie was charged with Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Interfering with an Emergency Call, Unlawful Restraint, Strangulation and Sexual Assault. He was held on $100,000 bond.