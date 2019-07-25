PD: Stratford preteen sexually assaulted by Snapchat predator

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A preteen was allegedly sexually assaulted in Stratford on Tuesday by a 34 year-old man who created a fake “Snapchat” profile to talk to the victim and lure her out of her home.

Stratford Police identified the suspect as Reginald W Sharp of Bridgeport. With the assistance of Bridgeport Police Safe Streets Task Fore and the State of Connecticut Department of Probation, Sharp was located and arrested Tuesday evening.

Sharp is a convicted sex offender currently on the sex offender registry.

He was charged with sexual assault, enticing a minor using a computer and risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $2 million dollar bond.

Anyone with additional information on Sharp is encouraged to call the Stratford Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-385-2098 or text 203-726-0275.

Police want to remind parents to regularly monitor their children’s social media accounts as social media applications are a common outlet for predators.