PD: Suspect in custody for drive-by killing of Hartford woman; another at large

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police said Friday a suspect connected to the killing of a Hartford woman is in custody.

Police said 56-year-old Sylvia Cordova was killed while cooking in her home during a drive-by shooting on Sisson Avenue earlier this month.

Police said Omar Reyes, 21, of Hartford, was found in Puerto Rico Tuesday and taken into U.S. Marshals and Puerto Rico PD custody. Reyes is awaiting extradition.

Police are still looking for 24-year-old Edwin Roman for his role in the homicide. An arrest warrant is out for Roman. Police said his whereabouts are not known at this time.

Charges awaiting both Reyes and Roman include:

Murder

Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Possession of an Assault Weapon

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Bond for Reyes is set to $1 million. Bond for Roman is set to $2 million.