PD: Suspect wanted for robbing 60-year-old Hamden woman of her lunch at gunpoint

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed a 60-year-old woman of her lunch at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 5:15 a.m., officers responded to Glemby Street after receiving the report of an armed street robbery. An investigation revealed that a 60-year-old Hamden woman was walking to the bus stop when the suspect emerged from a gray sports utility vehicle and approached her.

He then allegedly pointed a gun at her while demanding her belongings. The victim then handed over her lunch.

The suspect fled in the SUV southbound on Glemby Street. Police describe him as a male in his late teens, who is about 5’4″ tall, with a thin build and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Hamden detectives at (203) 230-4000.