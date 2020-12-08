PD: Suspect wanted for robbing Salvation Army employees at gunpoint as they exited store after closing

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Newington police are searching for the suspect who allegedly robbed Salvation Army store employees at gunpoint in the parking lot after closing on Saturday evening.

Police say that just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the Salvation Army Family Store and Donation Center at 2230 Berlin Turnpike for the report of an armed robbery. An investigation revealed that a lone male suspect was armed with a silver handgun when he approached the employees in the parking lot as they exited the store after closing.

According to police, the suspect then demanded money from them and struck one of the employees with the handgun. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspect then fled in a silver or gray Ford sedan northbound on the Berlin Turnpike. Police describe him as a medium sized male, who was wearing a black beanie, a black hooded sweatshirt, gloves, black pants, black shoes and a royal blue facemask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact Newington police at 860-666-8445.