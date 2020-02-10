PD: Suspects arrested in Watertown stole over 130 cars in New Jersey

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Two men were arrested Friday after Watertown police say they broke up a car theft ring.

The two suspects, Willie Samuel Baldayaquez, of New Haven, and Ruben Martinez, of Wethersfield, have been arrested on multiple charges.

On Feb. 2, Watertown police responded to Honda of Watertown for a fraudulent purchase. Baldayaquez and Martinez were allegedly trying to flee the scene by an Uber.

When officers detained both suspects and questioned them, police say it was clear that they had given the officers false names, and multiple IDs from various states were discovered.

The vehicle that the suspects allegedly attempted to steal was a Honda CRV.

Two key fobs from a BMW were also discovered in the Uber. The suspects admitted that the key fobs were from another fraudulent purchase of a BMW X5 from BMW of Watertown.

There were current arrest warrants out for Martinez from New Jersey and Ohio.

Baldayaquez is a previously deported convicted felon and Ice had issued a detainer for his arrest. When the officers started to work with the CSP Auto theft task force, it was later learned that these two men have stolen over 130 vehicles from one area of New Jersey.

According to Watertown police, Martinez was arrested for 2 counts of identity theft, 2 counts of forgery, interfering with an officer, and 2 counts of larceny 1st. Samuel was arrested for conspiracy to commit larceny 1st, interfering with an officer and identity theft.

Both parties were held at Police Headquarters for arraignment in the Waterbury Superior Court this Monday, Feb. 10.

More evidence and paperwork were discovered from the suspects including a stolen Toyota 4 Runner from Freehold New Jersey, a bank account in Darian were fraudulently opened and paperwork for a Honda CRV stolen from Bridgeport.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing statewide and in the Northeast United States