PD: Thief caught on camera stealing Democratic campaign signs off laws in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Ledyard are looking for an individual who was caught on camera stealing campaign signs off of other people’s lawns early Saturday morning.

Police say the person involved took campaign signs from Lucienne Way around 2:46 a.m.

The signs encourage a vote for Democratic candidates Naomi Rodriguez for a town council seat and Alex Rode for board of education, among others.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ledyard Police Officer McSwain at (860) 464-6400 reference case 21-450-OF.