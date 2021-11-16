PD: Trumbull neighborhood in lockdown due to active investigation

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have locked down a neighborhood in Trumbull late Tuesday night due to an ongoing investigation.
The lockdown began in the area of Tashua Road and Madison Avenue at about 8:55 p.m. Police warned residents to “remain in your homes, keep your pets inside, and lock your doors until further notice.”
At 10:30 p.m., police said the investigation is still active and area residents should remain sheltered in place.
The Southwest CT Regional Emergency Response Team is on scene and has assumed control of the situation.
Police say this is an isolated incident.