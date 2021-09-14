PD: Two arrests made in connection to shooting at May Middletown memorial event

Denzel Teart, 28, of Middletown (Left) and Messiah Stewart, 23, of New Haven (Right) (Photos: Middletown police)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Middletown police made two arrests in connection to a shooting incident at a memorial event back in May.

Police said on May 22, 2021, Middletown police responded to Traverse Square, where police said a fight broke out during a memorial event for Tylon Hardy, who had been killed a week prior. The fight led to three people firing guns at each other and into the crowd. One person was shot and underwent surgery for their injuries.

Police said they identified and arrested 28-year-old Denzel Teart of Middletown on Sept. 10 and 23-year-old Messiah Stewart of New Haven on Sept. 13.

Teart is facing the following charges:

Charges of Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Criminal possession of a pistol/revolver

Reckless endangerment 1st

Criminal attempt of assault 1st

Stewart is facing the following charges: Unlawful discharge of a firearm Reckless endangerment and

Criminal attempt of assault.

Police said both Teart and Stewart were arraigned in court on Monday. Police said the judge released both individuals on a promise to appear despite their court set bonds at $500,000 and $150,000.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Nate Peck at (860) 638 4163.