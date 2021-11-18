PD: Two juveniles arrested in connection to bomb threat called into Newington High School

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested two juvenile males in connection to a bomb threat that was called into Newington High School in September.

Police said on September 22, a bomb threat was called into the high school was school was in session.

Detectives applied for arrest warrants charging two juveniles.

The first juvenile was charged with falsely reporting an incident, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, second-degree harassment, conspiracy to commit harassment, misuse of the 911 system, and criminal impersonation.  

The second juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, second-degree harassment, conspiracy to commit harassment, criminal impersonation, and conspiracy to misuse of the 911 system.

The names of the juveniles have not been released due to their ages.

