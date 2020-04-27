PD: Two kittens abandoned, one run over and killed in Naugatuck

Breaking News
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck police are searching for the person who abandoned two kittens on a road, before running over and killing one of them on Saturday morning.

Police say that at around 11:30 a.m. on April 25, an occupant of a white vehicle left two kittens on Hunters Mountain Road.

After that person abandoned the kittens, the vehicle then ran over one of the two kittens, killing the innocent animal.

The surviving kitten was taken to the Animal Control facility, where it is being cared for and in good health.

Police and Animal Control officers are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect(s) in this animal cruelty incident.

Both kittens were described as being 5-6 weeks old, brown, domestic short-haired tabbies. Officers also released a photo of the surviving male kitten in hopes of generating leads on this investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203-720-1010.

Inquiries about how the surviving kitten is doing and his adoption should be directed on the Naugatuck Animal Control Facebook page.

