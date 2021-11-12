PD: Two Moosup men arrested after one attempted to grab officer’s gun, other jumped in front of moving cruiser

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men from Moosup were arrested after one was accused of assaulting an officer, and the second was charged with interfering with police.

Plainfield police said on Oct. 28, 27-year-old Kenneth Floyd Jr. called 911, giving only his address before hanging up the phone. When officers arrived at his address, the officers made contact with Floyd Jr. who allegedly became uncooperative and attempted to grab the officer’s gun.

Police said Floyd Jr. was assaultive towards officers and was detained after a brief struggle. Floyd Jr. was brought to Day Kimball Hospital.

On Nov. 12, after an arrest warrant was submitted and granted, Floyd Jr. was arrested. As he was being transported to the police department in a marked cruiser, police said his roommate, 56-year-old Daniel Laframboise, ran from the sidewalk and jumped in front of the moving cruiser.

Laframboise was placed under arrest.

Floyd Jr. was charged with assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $25,000 bond. Laframboise was charged with interfering with police and was released on a $10,000 bond.

Both are scheduled to appear in court next month.