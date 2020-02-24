Live Now
PD: Westport man arrested for assault of elderly person

by: Paige Meyer, WTNH Intern

Timothy Lester (Westport Police)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting an elderly person and for disorderly conduct on Sunday night. 

Police say that at around 10:4 p.m., officers responded to a residence on a disturbance report and a request for a medical evaluation

According to police, a verbal argument in the home had escalated quickly and resulted in 65-year-old Timothy Lester striking the victim in the head with a heavy pillow, causing injury. 

Lester was taken into custody and charged with assault 3rd degree of an elderly person and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $1,000 bond.

Lester was able to post his bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court. 

