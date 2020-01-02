Pennsylvania man wanted on charges of weapons of mass destruction arrested in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Pennsylvania man was arrested as a fugitive from justice in Shelton Tuesday, after being wanted on charges of weapons of mass destruction and risking catastrophe.

Sugarcreek Borough Police in Pennsylvania say that on December 10th, officers recovered two explosive devices while executing a search warrant for controlled substances.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bomb Unit then moved the explosives to a safe location, and while trying to render the large device safe, it loudly exploded causing a large shock wave.

After an investigation, police were able to identify the person who possessed and manufactured the explosives as 26-year-old Carl Roberts. They also found a bag containing several razor blades, nails, and other pieces of metal that would be used as shrapnel with the explosive device.

Police then attempted to arrest Roberts at various locations in Pennsylvania but he continued to elude police until he was found in Shelton on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shelton police arrested Roberts and charged him as a fugitive from justice. They had been notified by Sugarcreek Borough Police that he was wanted on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, and recklessly endangering another person.

Shelton officers had received a tip that Roberts was staying at a Shelton home and were able to take him into custody without incident.