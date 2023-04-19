NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH — A former University of Connecticut student was sentenced Wednesday in a 2020 kidnapping and murder case.

A judge sentenced Peter Manfredonia, 26, to 55 years in prison for killing 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele in Derby and kidnapping Eisele’s girlfriend in May 2020.

In February, Manfredonia, 26, pleaded guilty to murder and kidnapping charges in the shooting death of his high school friend, Eisele, in Derby. Investigators said Manfredonia then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into a car to drive out of the state. She was found unharmed in New Jersey.

Manfredonia also pleaded guilty in February to murder, first-degree assault and home invasion in the death of 62-year-old Ted DeMers, who was killed with a machete during a home invasion in Willington.

He will be sentenced Thursday on those charges, which will run concurrently with Wednesday’s sentence.

Manfredonia was arrested in Maryland in 2020 after a six-day manhunt that involved multiple police agencies, including the FBI.

Manfredonia’s attorney, Michael Dolan, told News 8 in February that his client was remorseful.