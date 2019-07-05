Plainfield man charged with OUI after backing into police cruiser

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Plainfield man was arrested for operating under the influence after allegedly backing into a police cruiser that pulled him over early Friday morning.

Police say that just before 4 a.m., officers pulled over a car driven by 21-year-old Paul Mercier on Prospect Street in Moosup.

After the vehicle initially stopped, Mercier then allegedly shifted the car into reverse and crashed it into the police cruiser that was positioned behind him.

Neither Mercier nor the occupants or officer were injured but both vehicles sustained damaged.

According to police, Mercier was then given a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, before he was arrested and charged with Failure to Obey a Stop Sign, Unsafe Backing, and Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and or Drugs.

Mercier was held on $500 bond.