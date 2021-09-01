Man detained after Plainfield PD seize 20 bundles of illegal narcotics from his car

PLAINFIELD, Conn., (WTNH)–Plainfield officers removed and detained a 32-year-old man from his car after noticing two bundles of narcotics in the passenger seat Tuesday night.

Police arrived at Citgo gas station on East Main Street after receiving a call about a man sleeping at the wheel of his vehicle at the gas pumps. During that time, the Central Village Fire Department and medical services were called to the scene.

When police arrived, they observed Jonathan Greenwood in the driver’s seat counting money. Greenwood was told to hand over his keys and was asked what he was doing.

According to reports, Greenwood told the police that he was getting gas, but the police notice two bundles of narcotics in the passenger seat in plain view.

When questioned by the police if he consumed any narcotics, Greenwood said that he had some a few hours earlier. After further investigation, police say they found 20 bundles of illegal narcotics.

According to police, Greenwood said that he wasn’t feeling well and just fell asleep. He was taken away by ambulance. The narcotics were seized and Greenwood’s vehicle was towed.

This incident is still under investigation.