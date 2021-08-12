Plainfield PD: 18-year-old possessed 4 firearms, narcotics when officers responded to gunshot complaint

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gunshot noise complaint led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Plainfield man Wednesday, according to police. He is facing multiple firearm and narcotics charges.

Police responded to a home on Center Street Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. on a report of a gunshot sound in the area.

Police found Joshua Griffin and a juvenile friend at the home. Police said the two denied any knowledge of any firearms and said police had just woken them up. Police found a shell casing while speaking to the two individuals, which prompted the officers to secure the area.

Police found multiple types of narcotics and selling paraphernalia:

  • Alprazolam
  • Oxycodone Hydrochloride
  • Xanax
  • Cannabis Type Material in excess of five ounces

They also found several firearms and high capacity magazines and ammunition:

  • Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol
  • 9 mm semi-auto polymer pistol
  • AR-15 style rifle
  • Pellet rifle

Wednesday evening, Griffin was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Plainfield police department, where he later admitted to discharging the firearm. Griffin received the following charges:

  • Three counts of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
  • Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
  • Four counts of Unlawful Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine
  • Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
  • Three counts of Possession of Narcotics
  • Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell
  • Possession of Cannabis Type Material in Excess of 5 ounces

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Plainfield police at (860) 564-0804.

