Plainfield PD: 18-year-old possessed 4 firearms, narcotics when officers responded to gunshot complaint

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gunshot noise complaint led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Plainfield man Wednesday, according to police. He is facing multiple firearm and narcotics charges.
Police responded to a home on Center Street Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. on a report of a gunshot sound in the area.
Police found Joshua Griffin and a juvenile friend at the home. Police said the two denied any knowledge of any firearms and said police had just woken them up. Police found a shell casing while speaking to the two individuals, which prompted the officers to secure the area.
Police found multiple types of narcotics and selling paraphernalia:
- Alprazolam
- Oxycodone Hydrochloride
- Xanax
- Cannabis Type Material in excess of five ounces
They also found several firearms and high capacity magazines and ammunition:
- Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol
- 9 mm semi-auto polymer pistol
- AR-15 style rifle
- Pellet rifle
Wednesday evening, Griffin was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Plainfield police department, where he later admitted to discharging the firearm. Griffin received the following charges:
- Three counts of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Four counts of Unlawful Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine
- Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree
- Three counts of Possession of Narcotics
- Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell
- Possession of Cannabis Type Material in Excess of 5 ounces
He was held on a $150,000 bond.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Plainfield police at (860) 564-0804.