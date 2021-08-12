Plainfield PD: 18-year-old possessed 4 firearms, narcotics when officers responded to gunshot complaint

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A gunshot noise complaint led to the arrest of an 18-year-old Plainfield man Wednesday, according to police. He is facing multiple firearm and narcotics charges.

Police responded to a home on Center Street Wednesday at around 8:20 a.m. on a report of a gunshot sound in the area.

Police found Joshua Griffin and a juvenile friend at the home. Police said the two denied any knowledge of any firearms and said police had just woken them up. Police found a shell casing while speaking to the two individuals, which prompted the officers to secure the area.

Police found multiple types of narcotics and selling paraphernalia:

Alprazolam

Oxycodone Hydrochloride

Xanax

Cannabis Type Material in excess of five ounces

They also found several firearms and high capacity magazines and ammunition:

Davis Industries 380 semi-auto pistol

9 mm semi-auto polymer pistol

AR-15 style rifle

Pellet rifle

Wednesday evening, Griffin was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Plainfield police department, where he later admitted to discharging the firearm. Griffin received the following charges:

Three counts of Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Four counts of Unlawful Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree

Three counts of Possession of Narcotics

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell

Possession of Cannabis Type Material in Excess of 5 ounces

He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Plainfield police at (860) 564-0804.