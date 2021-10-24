Plainfield PD: Teens charged with threatening, employing a minor for illicit pictures and videos to distribute to adults for money

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield Police have arrested two teens they say were involved in obtaining illicit videos and photos of minors for money.

Plainfield Police Department (PPD) said in January of this year they initiated an investigation after a concerned parent contacted them claiming an adult was threatening her minor child in order to receive payment for illicit videos and photos that they had encouraged the child to take herself and distribute for money.

An investigation revealed Stacia Sotiropoulos and Jaden Williams, both 18-years-old of Putnam, had employed the minor to take illicit videos and photos of herself to send to adults for money.

On April 16, police searched the Putnam residence and found electronic devices and a large quantity of narcotics.

Williams was arrested on Oct. 22 and charged with the following:

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Obscenity

Employing a Minor in Obscene Performance

Promoting a Minor in Obscene Material

Sotiropoulos was arrested on the same day and charged with:

Threatening Second Degree

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Obscenity

Employing a Minor in Obscene Performance

Promoting a Minor in Obscene Material

Williams and Sotiropoulos were released on a $75,000 court set bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.