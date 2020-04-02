Plainfield PD: Three suspects caught impersonating FedEx delivery drivers

Iliana Cruz, Richard Delossantoskelly, and Waldo Guerrerro-Perez of New Jersey. (Left to Right) Photos: Plainfield Police Department

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three New Jersey residents caught impersonating FedEx delivery drivers in Plainfield are now facing larceny and forgery charges.

Police were called to the first incident near Putnam Road at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. 24-year-old Richard Delossantoskelly and 27-year-old Iliana Cruz were found in a Toyota Corolla with New Jersey license plates wearing FedEx uniforms. When asked, the two told police they did not work for FedEx. In a vehicle search, police found several fraudulent CT license plates and two new iPhones.

Police arrested Delossantoskelly and charged him with two counts of forgery. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Police were called to a different address on Putnam Road around 5:12 p.m. that same day for a report of a stolen package. The victim said a man stole a package off her porch and fled to a blue Land Rover with New Jersey plates. The victim said an unauthorized iPhone purchase was made in her name Sunday. Police believe the stolen package was the purchased iPhone.

Police later stopped the Land Rover on East Main Street. In a vehicle search, police found an additional new iPhone with multiple FedEx shirts. Delossantoskelly and Cruz were also found in the vehicle as passengers.

The Driver, Waldo Guerrerro-Perez, was arrested for larceny. Cruz failed to comply with the officers, so she was charged for interfering with an officer. Cruz and Gurrerro-Perez were both released on $5,000 bonds.

Delossantoskelly, Guerrerro-Perez, and Cruz are all scheduled to appear in court on June 1.