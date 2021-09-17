PLAINFIELD PD: Wauregan food mart clerk held at gunpoint during armed robbery

PLAINFIELD, Conn., (WTNH)– Plainfield police are investigating an armed robbery after a clerk and a witness were held at gunpoint at Wauregan Food Mart early Friday morning.

According to police, the investigation showed that numerous individuals entered the market while displaying firearms. The clerk and a witness were held at gunpoint while items were taken.

No one was injured during the robbery. The alleged suspects fled away by foot.

The Plainfield Police Department is requesting anyone with video surveillance in the area or information regarding the incident to please contact Officer Griffin at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip-line at 860-564-7065