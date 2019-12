PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainfield police arrested a man on sexual assault charges Tuesday morning.

The warrant for 40-year-old David Gilbert of Putnam stems from multiple assaults that were reported between 2009 and 2014.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Gilbert was released on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 6.