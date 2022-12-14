PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller.

The bank teller told police the note said, “This is a robbery, give me all your money and no one will get hurt.” Officials say that no firearm or weapon was shown during the time of the robbery.

The teller then provided the suspect with money from the cash drawer before he fled on foot towards Plainville Highschool.

Plainville High School and Lindon Street Elementary School were both placed in lockdown as police searched for the suspect.

While police were investigating the scene, they located a cut hospital wristband belonging to Robert Jutras on the counter. Police say that Jutras is well known to several officers and matched the description of the suspect.

Officers found out that Jutras fled to a nearby side street where a white Ford camper was previously parked. Jutras is the registered owner of a white Ford camper, according to police.

New Britain Police located Jutras’ camper on Fairview Street in New Britain. Officers then learned that Jutras was hiding inside a common hallway of a nearby 3-family home.

Jutras was taken into custody without incident within hours. Jutras was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday for robbery and larceny charges.