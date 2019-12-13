Plainville woman accused of stabbing man she met on internet dating site

Crime

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ambyr Mosher, 31, of Plainville (Photo: Plainville Police)

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville woman is accused of stabbing a man that she met on an internet dating site.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ambyr Mosher.

During the incident, police say Mosher blocked the victim from exiting the front door. Police mention the victim was able to escape through the window and drive himself to the hospital, sustaining serious injuries.

Mosher gave contradicting interviews throughout the investigation, police say.

The report also mentions Mosher allegedly hid several knives around the apartment.

The two apparently got into an argument over drugs.

