Plymouth couple charged after their dog was found stabbed to death on the side of the road

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple in Plymouth was arrested Friday after their dog was found dead on the side of the road wrapped in a sheet.

Plymouth police officers arrested Christopher Torres, 32, and Harlee Janiak, 32, of Wood Court in Terryville, after an extensive animal abuse investigation.

Police report, in October 2019, a bull terrier was found dead on the side of the road wrapped in a bedsheet with numerous stab wounds.

The dog’s name was later determined to be Zero.

Upon further investigation and with the help of anonymous tips, law enforcement was able to name Janiak and Torres as suspects in the K-9’s killing.

According to police, during the investigation, it was determined that Torres punched, kicked and dragged Zero by his collar after he had an accident in the house.

Torres is charged with killing/wounding an animal, providing a false statement, obstructing an Animal Control Officer, and risk of injury to a minor. He is being held on a $350,000 bond and is expected to appear in court Monday.

Janiak is charged with cruelty to animals and obstructing and Animal Control Officer. She is held on a $100,000 bond and is also due in court Monday.