Police: 3 teens stole $10,000 in items from cell phone store

Crime

by: Associated Press

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in a Connecticut town are seeking three suspects who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a cell phone store.

Naugatuck police say the three young men entered a T-Mobile store at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, smashed open a display case and grabbed about $10,000 worth of items. The suspects are described as in their teens and ranging from 5 feet 10 inches to six feet in height.

Naugatuck police also say Cheshire police responded to a similar incident at an AT&T store in their town earlier that day.  

They say the two incidents may be connected. 

