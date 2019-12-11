Breaking News
Armed robbery, police chase leads to 2 arrests at North Haven Target
Police: 4 juveniles arrested with stolen guns, in stolen car

Crime

by: Associated Press

Hartford Police car_80606

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police responding to reports of gunfire in Hartford have arrested four juveniles they say were in possession of two stolen guns and were riding around in a stolen car.

Lt. Paul Cicero says police were conducting a proactive investigation in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when the gunfire was reported. Officers saw a car reported stolen fleeing the scene.

When unmarked police cars converged, the juveniles fled on foot, but were captured after a brief pursuit. The two guns recovered from the suspects were both reported stolen.

No names were released because of their age.

