Road reopens in Norwalk after police investigation

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A road has reopened in Norwalk Friday after it was closed due to a police investigation.

Norwalk Police tweeted earlier Friday morning that Creeping Hemlock Drive was closed due to an incident that has since been resolved.

The road has since reopened to all traffic.

There is no word on the nature of the incident or if anyone was injured.

Police are expected to give an update on the investigation shortly.

News 8 is working to gather more information at this time. Check back for more updates.

