Police along the shoreline investigating a robbery spree allegedly committed by two juveniles

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Clinton police say a Shell gas station was the first target of juveniles who went on an armed robbery spree throughout the shoreline early Wednesday morning.

The spree started in Clinton and then police said it went on to Branford where the juveniles reportedly carjacked a man and then another Shell gas station. It then went on to Southport where police said one of the juveniles robbed two school employees on their way inside the Southport School.

Police were able to identify and track down suspects who are from New Haven and are 14 and 15-years-old.

“The problem that we’re seeing here is that there is no accountability for criminal action for these juveniles and it’s placing the people of Connecticut in danger,” said Chief Vincent DeMaio, Clinton Police Department.

Police say both suspects have been arrested before, with the 14-year-old having an extensive and violent criminal history.