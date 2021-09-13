Madison Police appeal order to turn over documents in 2010 cold case

by: Associated Press

MADISON, Conn. (AP) — Police in a wealthy Connecticut town where the 2010 killing of Barbara Hamburg remains unsolved are fighting a judge’s order to turn over investigative files to two documentary filmmakers, including Hamburg’s son.

The Hartford Courant reports Madison police earlier this month appealed the order to the state Appellate Court, in a case that could have wide implications for access to police cold case files in the state.

Hamburg’s son, Madison Hamburg, and producer Anike Niemeyer requested the files while filming a documentary series on Barbara Hamburg’s killing that ran on HBO last year.

The police department rejected the request, saying the investigation is ongoing.

