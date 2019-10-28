Police arrest, identify alleged Norwich bank robber

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich police identified and arrested the accused of a Norwich bank robbery made back in September.

According to the Norwich Police Department, detectives located the suspect of the Eastern Savings Bank robbery located at 666 West Main Street.

Anthony Fitzgerald Hall, 59 of Uncasville (Photo: Norwich Police Department)

Police arrested Anthony Fitzgerald Hall, 59 of Uncasville, in connection to the robbery. Police say Hall acted alone and there are no other persons of interest.

Hall was charged with robbery, larceny and will appear in court on a $150,000 bond.

No other details have been confirmed.

