Police: Arrest made in thief who “stole Christmas” in Hebron

Police say that an arrest was made Tuesday in the thief who “stole Christmas” in Hebron last year.

Connecticut State Police say that on December 11th of 2018, the ultimate BAH HUMBUG was committed when home camera footage caught a man burglarizing a Hebron home and stealing Christmas gifts, just before the holiday.

However, after an investigation involving tips that were sent to troopers, police were able to identify the suspect caught on camera as 33-year-old Clarence Braun III.

State Police say they then “pinched this Grinch” and charged Braun with burglary and larceny.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.