Police arrest man for illegal drug possession, seizing over $12,000

Crime

by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut man arrested for drug possession and driving an unregistered vehicle without a needed breathalyzer on Tuesday.

Stephan Iacobucci, 36 year old of South Windsor, was operating an unregistered vehicle carrying 96 grams of marijuana, 19 grams of cocaine, 19 clean zip lock bags, a digital scale, five Sativa THC cartridges, three Hybrid THC cartridges, and two cell phones. Police also seized $12,104 in cash from the vehicle.

It was determined Iacobucci needed a breathalyzer device, in which the vehicle did not have. He was released on a $25,000 surety bond.

Iacobucci is due to appear at Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday Oct. 30, 2019.

