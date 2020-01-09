Police arrest South Windsor man for $17,000 theft from local soccer club

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a South Windsor man after he turned himself on a larceny charge.

Police say the warrant was issued due to a theft of $17,000 from the South Windsor Soccer Club (SWSC).

In Spring of 2019, Professional Landscape and Design LLC, a company owned by 45-year-old Robert J. Malloy of South Windsor, entered into a contract with the soccer club to complete work on an indoor artificial turf field in South Windsor.

According to police, Malloy never completed the work and the contract was terminated in August of 2019. The SWSC gave Malloy several months to return the money, but he allegedly never did.

The South Windsor Police Department arrested Malloy after he turned himself in on an issued arrest warrant for larceny.

Malloy was released on a $5,000 non surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 22nd, 2020.