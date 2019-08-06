Police arrest Stratford suspect for intentionally striking a pedestrian with their car

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Milford Police Department arrested a Stratford woman on Tuesday for allegedly hitting another woman with her car.



According to Milford police, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of 696 Naugatuck Avenue on Tuesday for a report of a motor vehicle striking a pedestrian accident.

Police say they spoke with the witness to the accident when they arrived on scene. The witness claimed the driver of the car purposefully hit a woman with her vehicle stemming from a verbal dispute prior to the assault.

The driver then fled the scene, according to police. Police continued their investigation and arrested the suspect Cheyan Lavrado, 23 of Stratford. Lavrado was located and arrested at her home in Stratford several hours after the incident, police say.

Lavrado was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and evading responsibility. She was held on a $25,000.

The victim suffered minor injuries and treated at a local hospital.

