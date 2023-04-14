BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are behind bars after gunshots were fired into a crowd at an unauthorized music event in West Beach, in Bridgeport.

On April 13, around 4 p.m., uniformed patrol officers received reports of a large crowd, about 200 people, gathered for an unauthorized music event at Seaside Park, in the area of West Beach.

According to police, adults and children of all ages were in attendance.

At 6:10 p.m., police say the patrol officers heard multiple gunshots. Police ran towards the gunfire and found three people wounded.

The identified victims were a 24-year-old man from Bridgeport, CT, a 23-year-old woman from Waterbury, CT, and a 23-year-old woman from Bridgeport, CT.

All victims are presently being treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Patrol Division arrested 24-year-old Christopher Lloyd Rooche AKA Trey Johnson, of Bridgeport, CT, as the primary suspect for this shooting.

Rooche has been charged with the following:

Three counts of Assault in the 1st degree

Risk of Injury

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree

Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Stealing a Firearm

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Weapon(s) in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Reckless Driving

Tampering with Evidence

Interfering with a Police Officer.

Rooche’s bond is set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court on April 14.

Two additional subjects were arrested on charges related to the shooting at Seaside Park.

Rashad Smith, 27, of Bridgeport, CT, was charged with the following:

Possession of a Hallucinogenic Substance with Intent to Sell

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Weapon(s) in a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine

Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Operation of a Drug Factory

Smith’s bond is set at $35,500 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in court on April 14.

Leanna Phillips, 25, of Bridgeport, CT was charged with Interfering with a Police Officer.

Her bond is set at $5,000.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5225. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.