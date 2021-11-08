Teen in critical condition after Torrington stabbing

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after police said he was stabbed on Highland Avenue in Torrington Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to Highland Avenue around 1:49 p.m. to find the teen suffering from a stomach laceration/stab wound on the sidewalk, Torrington Police said.

The 17-year-old was transported to Waterbury Hospital, where he immediately underwent surgery. After four hours in the operating room, police said he is still in critical condition in the ICU.

Police arrested David Cruz, 28, at the scene and charged him with first-degree assault. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said this was a domestic violence incident and the investigation is ongoing.