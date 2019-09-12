Police arrest West Hartford man for child pornography possession charges

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a West Hartford man on Tuesday under child pornography charges.

According to the South Windsor Police Department, Christopher Lindsay, 40 of West Hartford, was arrested on possession of child pornography charges stemming from a June investigation.

Detectives seized Lindsay’s electronic devices and found he had allegedly downloaded over 200 images and 95 videos of child porn.

Lindsay was held on $150,000 bond and presented at Manchester Superior Court later on Tuesday morning.