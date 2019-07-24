Police arrest Winsted man after allegedly threatening to “kill everyone” at Canton daycare center

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Canton Police Department arrested a Winsted man on Monday who is accused making verbal threats of assault to the staff of a daycare center, saying he would “kill everyone.”

Police say they responded to a report of a threat made by a man to Joni’s Daycare and Preschool at 352 Albany Turnpike in Canton. The accused allegedly called the center on Monday at 12:21 p.m. and made verbal threats to the staff, indicating he would physically assault a specific staff member and kill everyone.

Police arrested the suspect David C. Ragozzine, 29 of Winsted, on Monday on breach of peace and threatening charges. Ragozzine is being held on a $100,000 bail.

Joni’s Daycare and Preschool has increased their security measures following the incident.

Police are actively investigating the case.