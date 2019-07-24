Police arrest Winsted man after allegedly threatening to “kill everyone” at Canton daycare center

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Canton Police Department arrested a Winsted man on Monday who is accused making verbal threats of assault to the staff of a daycare center, saying he would “kill everyone.”

Police say they responded to a report of a threat made by a man to Joni’s Daycare and Preschool at 352 Albany Turnpike in Canton. The accused allegedly called the center on Monday at 12:21 p.m. and made verbal threats to the staff, indicating he would physically assault a specific staff member and kill everyone. He claims the daycare was interfering in his marriage.

Police arrested the suspect David C. Ragozzine, 29 of Winsted, on Monday on breach of peace and threatening charges. Ragozzine is being held on a $100,000 bail.

According to court documents Ragozzine said he was ‘Hitler reincarnated’. Monday wasn’t the 1st time he’s had a run in with police. He allegedly called for the assassination of then-Governor Malloy on Facebook back in 2014. Police confiscated his guns back then But they say one weapon was unaccounted for.

In a statement, the daycare said, “We take the safety of our students seriously and are appreciative of the quick response of the Canton Police Department. We will continue to focus on ensuring all of our students receive an exceptional education in a safe and nurturing environment.”

Joni’s Daycare and Preschool has increased their security measures following the incident. There are around 85 students enrolled.

Police are actively investigating the case.

