Police: ATV operator strikes, kills dog then leaves scene

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are looking for the operator of an all-terrain vehicle they say struck and killed a dog before driving from the scene.

The dog was killed in the yard of its Danbury home just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when the operator of the quad-style vehicle apparently lost control.

Police say there are several trails in the area used by ATVs and dirt bikes and police think the operator lives in the area.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding the operator of the ATV.