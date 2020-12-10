Police: Bridgeport veterinarian facing animal cruelty charges

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport veterinarian is facing animal cruelty charges once again, according to police.

75-year-old Amr Wasfi was arrested on Thursday. Police say a 10-week old puppy died after being brought to Black Rock Animal Hospital for a procedure to crop its ears. An investigation found Wasfi left the dog on a heating pad too long and it died from overheating.

Wasfi was arrested last year for allegedly performing unnecessary surgery on a dog and hitting a kitten while it was under anesthesia.