Police: Bridgeport veterinarian facing animal cruelty charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport veterinarian is facing animal cruelty charges once again, according to police.

75-year-old Amr Wasfi was arrested on Thursday. Police say a 10-week old puppy died after being brought to Black Rock Animal Hospital for a procedure to crop its ears. An investigation found Wasfi left the dog on a heating pad too long and it died from overheating.

Wasfi was arrested last year for allegedly performing unnecessary surgery on a dog and hitting a kitten while it was under anesthesia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss