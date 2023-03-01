WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are warning you to keep your car doors locked.



Police said they have received 24 complaints about stolen vehicles, which is up from just 7 at this time last year.



Police said the increase in car thefts is related to owners leaving their car doors unlocked while heating them up in the morning.

“We just want people to be safe. Always keep your doors locked. Roll the windows up. Don’t leave your valuables in there either. That’s probably the most important part,” said Wallingford police officer Alex Torres.



Police are also urging residents to install a remote starter in their cars so they do not have to leave their cars in the ignition.